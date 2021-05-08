FY2021 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Decreased by Northcoast Research (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $13.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.89. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

Shares of DPZ opened at $432.47 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $436.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

