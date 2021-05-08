FY2021 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Boosted by Analyst

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Thomson Reuters in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.70.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $97.20 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

