FY2022 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,605.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.61.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

