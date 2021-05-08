FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Issued By Wedbush

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

KNSA opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $998.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.03.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 70.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,057,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,593,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 392,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after buying an additional 359,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 162,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

