Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target Lowered to C$2.30 at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.39% from the company’s previous close.

GAU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Galiano Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

TSE:GAU opened at C$1.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Galiano Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.28 and a 1-year high of C$2.80.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. Equities analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

