GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on GME. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in GameStop by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GameStop by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $161.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,012,500. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

