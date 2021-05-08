Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 576 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,890,000 after buying an additional 205,737 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.50. 1,509,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.