Garner Asset Management Corp Has $2.79 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises 1.4% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.84.

Shares of DELL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.06. 2,102,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,152. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.