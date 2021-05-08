Garner Asset Management Corp Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $57.67. 19,959,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,763,656. The firm has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

