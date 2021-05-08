Gavin Slark Sells 22,328 Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total transaction of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07).

Gavin Slark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of Grafton Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total transaction of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41).

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 1,250 ($16.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 27.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,078.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 937.13. Grafton Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 587 ($7.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,260 ($16.46).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

GFTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,155 ($15.09) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

