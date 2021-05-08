GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 182,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.