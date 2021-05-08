Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GEL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 485,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,186. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.81. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

