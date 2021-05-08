Genesis Shards (GS) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.74 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00002949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $20.74 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00066490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00249558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 302.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $690.42 or 0.01181208 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.36 or 0.00739714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,570.07 or 1.00205444 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars.

