Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GNE opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.67. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genie Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genie Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genie Energy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

