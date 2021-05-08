GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Announces Earnings Results

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%.

NYSE GPRK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.32. 99,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GeoPark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

