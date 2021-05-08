Geron (GERN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Geron to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

GERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

Earnings History for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit