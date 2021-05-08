Geron (GERN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Geron to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

GERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

