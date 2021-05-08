GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 50,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 859,252 shares.The stock last traded at $32.38 and had previously closed at $32.99.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 108,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,658,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

