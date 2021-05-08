GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 50,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 859,252 shares.The stock last traded at $32.38 and had previously closed at $32.99.
The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 108,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,658,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.
GFL Environmental Company Profile (NYSE:GFL)
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.