Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.75.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE:GEI opened at C$23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.18. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 195.16%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.