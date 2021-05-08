Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOOD opened at $21.30 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $774.74 million, a PE ratio of -78.89 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

