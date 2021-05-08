Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells $1,870,600.00 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph E. Gilliam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of Glaukos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00.

GKOS opened at $83.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

