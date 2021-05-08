Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Glaukos updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of GKOS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. The company had a trading volume of 371,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,112. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.62. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

