Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

May 8th, 2021

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $110.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics traded as low as $36.23 and last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 19884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 111,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

