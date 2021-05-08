Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $11.72

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $10.38. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 503.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,873,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,270,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

