Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $11.72

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $10.38. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 503.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,873,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,270,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit