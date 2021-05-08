Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 752,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,536. The stock has a market cap of $857.80 million, a P/E ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GMRE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

