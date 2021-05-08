Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%.

GNL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. 429,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on GNL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

