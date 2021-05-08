Global Rental Token Market Capitalization Tops $555,573.82 (GRT)

Global Rental Token (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 98.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. Global Rental Token has a market cap of $555,573.82 and $66.00 worth of Global Rental Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Rental Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Rental Token has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00082554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00064924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00103383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.51 or 0.00778388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,604.74 or 0.09514954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Global Rental Token Coin Profile

Global Rental Token (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Global Rental Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Global Rental Token’s official website is globalrentaltoken.com . Global Rental Token’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Rental Token is medium.com/@globalrentaltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

