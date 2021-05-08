GoDaddy Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

GDDY opened at $81.06 on Friday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,569 shares of company stock worth $8,182,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

