GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. GoDaddy updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $81.06 on Friday. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $771,769.65. Insiders sold a total of 97,569 shares of company stock worth $8,182,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

