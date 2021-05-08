GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. GoDaddy updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $81.06 on Friday. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $771,769.65. Insiders sold a total of 97,569 shares of company stock worth $8,182,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Earnings History for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit