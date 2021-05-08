Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.49 million-$183.49 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.57.

GOL opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

