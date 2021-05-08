Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.55. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 22,127 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $246.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $69.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. Analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 340.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 110,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 85,318 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 221,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Indonesia, Brazil, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 2, 2021, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

