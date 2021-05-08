GoldFund Market Capitalization Achieves $689,400.58 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 58.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $689,400.58 and $1,198.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 78.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007627 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00016754 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 130.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001156 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

