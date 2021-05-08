GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Trading 7.1% Higher

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04. 126,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,886,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $4,424,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $5,330,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 894,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 231,150 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $26,949,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

