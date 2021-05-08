GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Trading 7.1% Higher

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04. 126,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,886,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $4,424,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $5,330,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 894,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 231,150 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $26,949,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

