Graham Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.51 (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham has raised its dividend by 14.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Graham has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GHC opened at $658.58 on Friday. Graham has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $660.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $614.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.20.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

