Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $624.37, but opened at $655.52. Graham shares last traded at $655.52, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.
The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.20.
About Graham (NYSE:GHC)
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.
