Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $624.37, but opened at $655.52. Graham shares last traded at $655.52, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

Get Graham alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $614.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.20.

About Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.