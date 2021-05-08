Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.50. 462,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

