Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by 54.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AJX opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. Great Ajax has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

