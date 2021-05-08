Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by 54.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
AJX opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. Great Ajax has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.
AJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.
