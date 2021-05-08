Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWLIF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

