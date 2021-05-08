Green Brick Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,028 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,434% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 25,864.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 112,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

GRBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

