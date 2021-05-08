Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

GPRE opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 178,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 138,958 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $934,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

