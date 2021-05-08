Greenleaf Trust Acquires 18,097 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,674,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.8% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $666,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

IVV stock opened at $423.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

