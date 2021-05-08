Greenleaf Trust Acquires 2,673 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.82 and its 200-day moving average is $278.69.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.