Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average of $110.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $127.07.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

