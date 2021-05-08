Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $291.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.94. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $294.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

