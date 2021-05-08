Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $17,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.40. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 122.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.