Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $294,933. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

