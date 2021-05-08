Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grid Dynamics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 286,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,362. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,062 shares of company stock worth $294,933 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

