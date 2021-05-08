Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Griffon has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,567,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,713,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 405,574 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 385,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Griffon by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,644,000 after acquiring an additional 313,949 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

