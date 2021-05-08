Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Increased to $202.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPI. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.11.

NYSE:GPI traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.51. The stock had a trading volume of 129,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,258. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $175.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,029,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

