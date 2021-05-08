GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 million-$9.10 million.

GSIT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 131,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,590. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $139.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.88.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 13,017 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $104,266.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,983,426.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,810 shares of company stock valued at $462,610. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

