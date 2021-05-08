& Guaranty Life Insur Fidelity Buys 306,409 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder & Guaranty Life Insur Fidelity bought 306,409 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $5,993,360.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,489,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,261,231.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CCAP stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $496.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.63 million. Research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 90.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.