& Guaranty Life Insur Fidelity Buys 306,409 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder & Guaranty Life Insur Fidelity bought 306,409 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $5,993,360.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,489,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,261,231.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CCAP stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $496.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.63 million. Research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.